Fake milk is being sold in Pakistan: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that one of the biggest challenges facing Pakistan currently is food security.

Last year, the country had to import four million tonnes of wheat which shows that we are not producing enough to meet the demands of our rising population. "Our population is increasing and we need to prepare for the next 15 years. We have to prepare and take steps to protect our people."

Food security is a national concern, he said while addressing the Farmers Convention in Islamabad on Thursday.

The country isn't being able to provide food to its people because of which stunted growth has become common. We want our children to have healthy minds and bodies. Countries should be punished for not meeting their food targets, the PM remarked.

"We need to think about our small farmers and invest in them," he said, adding that the system in place has time and again neglected the oppressed. "A humane society is one that focuses on the powerless and helps them."

Pakistan doesn't recognise Israel because of the atrocities it continues to commit against Palestinians but the techniques used by them have brought them profit. They implemented them in a small desert.

He remarked that the country has a big milk problem too. People complained to me that they haven't been receiving pure milk. When we ordered an inquiry, we found out that contaminated milk was being sold in some areas. In fact, it wasn't even milk because sellers were mixing washing powder and urea into it. "People were being given this in the name of milk."

We also noticed that our cows were producing less milk and focused on increasing milk production. We have imported sperms to improve the genes of our cows, he added.

