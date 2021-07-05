PM to lay foundation of second phase of Gwadar port

Gwadar port is finally ready and completely operation after various successes over 15 years, declared the head of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Asim Saleem Bajwa, on Monday.



“It is completely operational,” he said. “Alongside this, on 60 acres the phase I of a free zone is also completed and about 46 enterprises have started business.”



Bajwa welcomed foreign dignitaries on behalf of the China Port Holding, Gwadar Port Authority and CPEC. Prime Minister Imran Khan will be laying the foundation stone for the second phase of projects spread over 2,200 acres. This includes an expo centre, three factories, agricultural-industrial park.

Bajwa dwelt on some of the difficulties faced in reaching this point and how, as he put it, the personal interest from the prime minister had paved the way for work to happen. From 2007 to 2020, for example, over thirteen years, Gwadar port’s free zone policy could not be issued. Connecting Gwadar to the north of Pakistan sped up under this government, he added. A trans-shipment policy was made, Afghan Transit Trade actually began LPG and LNG licenses were issued and a border management and trade framework was signed and executed with Iran. In order to spare the city heavy traffic, an east bay expressway construction was started.

Gwadar city’s master plan has been approved and is being implemented. The city will have a 100-bed hospital, an international airport and a vocational institute.



The people here spoke of their need for water, connectivity, jobs and power and they feel that the South Balochistan package will solved these issues, Bajwa added.

He thanked Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for his assistance. Chinese businessmen and media personalities joined the event via video link and spoke of their experience.

Zubaida Jalal, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf and attended the event.



China Ministry for Foreign Affairs Faraz Zaidi announced the names of the foreign dignitaries who had come to offer their support. They were from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kenya, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.



The Chinese government and Pakistan signed two MoUs — one for a 1.2 million gallons a day desalination plant worth $13 million for Gwadar and a second one for 3,000 solar systems as part of the southern Balochistan package. Six projects will also be started (for chemical fertilizer, animal vaccinations and lubricants among others) at a total investment of $1.6 billion.



Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong thanked the local people in particular for their endeavours. “Both China and Pakistan have worked hand in hand,” he said. “We completed a series of socio-economic and livelihood projects.” China and Pakistan have formulated the Gwadar master plan. Port operations is reviving with newly added eqipment such as loading and unloading machines and cranes. Eight infrastructure projects such as an airport and expressway were started. Over eight years Pakistan and China have accelerated the developement of the free zone. The first phase of the free zone has brought together more than 40 companies with a total direct investment of RMB3 billion.



