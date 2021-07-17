PM Khan slams opposition while campaigning for AJK elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off Saturday the electoral campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

He addressed a rally in Bagh and criticised his opponents for being named in corruption cases. “They have one agenda: they want an NRO from me.” They are threatening because they want to evade the justice process, they have been named in corruption cases, and yet they don’t want to be tried or punished for it.

Nations can’t progress till there is justice. What happens here is that the Supreme Court sentences a man, puts him in jail and he acts better than Bollywood actors to show how he is being treated unjustly. This doesn’t happen in any civilised society and this is our biggest fight.

“The only reason why I could say ‘absolutely not’ to the US is that I don’t have properties abroad.” All my money is here, my property is here which is why I am not scared of anything. “If my money was abroad, then I would’ve also allowed them to carry out drone attacks in Pakistan.”

He remarked that the days when Pakistan used to ask for aid are behind it. “We want to become a country that gives aid to other countries.”

The PM shared that the people of Punjab will get their health insurance cards soon, adding that he plans to give health cards to all Kashmiris by the end of the year. Poor people face a tough time paying for their medical treatment and with this facility, they will be able to get insurance for surgeries or procedures costing Rs1 million.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the banks have decided to provide loans to the salaried class, labourers, and daily wagers among others so that they can build their own houses.

The Kamyab Jawan programme will give the opportunity to young people to start their own businesses, while technical education will be provided to others.

He remarked that the world is looking at the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir and has been praying for the people. “We will stand for their rights at all forums,” he vowed.

