Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan’s interview with PBS Newshour to air tonight

Anchor Judy Woodruff will interview him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will feature in an interview with the American television news programme PBS Newshour late on Friday.

A tweet by the PM’s office said he will face the questions by anchor Judy Woodruff.

The premier’s last interview with a foreign media outlet received heavy criticism.

He was bashed for his comments during a talk with Axios on HBO on how “temptation” in Pakistani society would increase if women wore “very few clothes”. In the interview, he also refrained from speaking about China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims,

The US and the western world often accuse China of committing genocide against Uyghurs, a charge China denies. “How come this [Uyghurs] is such a big issue in the western world? Why are the people of Kashmir ignored,” he asked.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Khan PBS Newshour Interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad
Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.