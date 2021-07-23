PM Imran Khan’s interview with PBS Newshour to air tonight

Prime Minister Imran Khan will feature in an interview with the American television news programme PBS Newshour late on Friday.

A tweet by the PM’s office said he will face the questions by anchor Judy Woodruff.

The premier’s last interview with a foreign media outlet received heavy criticism.

He was bashed for his comments during a talk with Axios on HBO on how “temptation” in Pakistani society would increase if women wore “very few clothes”. In the interview, he also refrained from speaking about China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims,

The US and the western world often accuse China of committing genocide against Uyghurs, a charge China denies. “How come this [Uyghurs] is such a big issue in the western world? Why are the people of Kashmir ignored,” he asked.

