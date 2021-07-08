Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan unveils Pakistan’s first locally manufactured electric motorcycle

It will curb pollution in cities

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan's first ever locally manufactured electric motorcycle on Thursday.

"The launch of the motorcycle is a futuristic step for the country," he said at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The PTI government's electrical vehicle policy plays a part in the initiative to make the country clean and green.

The electric bike was approved by the government last year. It targets an electric vehicle market comprising a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

"EVs, particularly electric motorcycles as they are used more, will have to be introduced in cities to curb pollution," PM Khan said.

He pointed out that Pakistan is one of those countries that have almost no forest cover. "When you decide that you have to keep your air, water, and cities clean, you have to take initiatives like the 10 Billion Tsunami programme."

The prime minister stressed the importance of planning for the future. "We need to plan for our upcoming generations," he said.

By implementing this, the government has decided to devise master plans for big cities.

“Some of these plans will be completed within six months,” he said. “We will be focusing on water treatment, discharge of waste, and installation of [waste] treatment plants [as part of the plans].”

This is the first time Pakistan is working on such plans, he noted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
electric motorcycle prime minister Imran Khan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
prime minister imran khan, imran khan, first electric motorcycle,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.