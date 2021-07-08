PM Imran Khan unveils Pakistan’s first locally manufactured electric motorcycle

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan's first ever locally manufactured electric motorcycle on Thursday.

"The launch of the motorcycle is a futuristic step for the country," he said at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The PTI government's electrical vehicle policy plays a part in the initiative to make the country clean and green.

The electric bike was approved by the government last year. It targets an electric vehicle market comprising a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

"EVs, particularly electric motorcycles as they are used more, will have to be introduced in cities to curb pollution," PM Khan said.

He pointed out that Pakistan is one of those countries that have almost no forest cover. "When you decide that you have to keep your air, water, and cities clean, you have to take initiatives like the 10 Billion Tsunami programme."

The prime minister stressed the importance of planning for the future. "We need to plan for our upcoming generations," he said.

By implementing this, the government has decided to devise master plans for big cities.

“Some of these plans will be completed within six months,” he said. “We will be focusing on water treatment, discharge of waste, and installation of [waste] treatment plants [as part of the plans].”

This is the first time Pakistan is working on such plans, he noted.

