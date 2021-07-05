Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PM hints at holding talks with Balochistan insurgent groups

Says they are being used by India

Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted on Monday at initiating talks with the “insurgent” groups in Balochistan.

“I have been thinking about talking to them,” said PM Khan in Gwadar, while referring to the armed insurgent groups in Balochistan. “Perhaps, they had some grievances in the past and [they are] being used by the other countries [and] India uses them to create chaos.”

During his speech at an event in Gwadar, the premier said that his government wants to introduce 4G and 3G internet services across Balochistan because he believe “communication” was the biggest problem faced by the province.

Violence in Balochistan has drastically increased in recent years after China invested billions of dollars in the infrastructure and other development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In 2019, the gunmen had stormed a hotel in Gwadar, killing at least eight people.

In June, 2020, gunmen targeted the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Both the attacks were claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

Officials in Pakistan often accuse India of sponsoring terrorism and supporting Baloch armed group in the country.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy and a spy of the India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested in Balochistan in 2016. In his trial at a military court, he had confessed to his involvement in acts of terrorism and was sentenced to death in 2017.

On July 4, Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf said Pakistan has found the evidence of Indian involvement in the June 23’s blast in Lahore.

“We can’t talk about their names right now but we have everything else like financial records, call records, audio clips but this is an ongoing investigation” Yusuf had said at a press conference.

He added after the blast, the IG and the chief minister held a press conference, in which they said that they have evidence of involvement of a foreign intelligence agency.

“Today, I can tell you for sure that this attack is connected to India’s sponsorship of terrorism," he said.

 
