PIA to run two special flights for Doha

The Pakistan International Airlines will operate two special flights for Doha, its spokesperson said Thursday.

The first flight will leave from Islamabad on July 5 and the second on July 12.

These flights will leave for Islamabad from Doha on July 6 and 13, according to the spokesperson.

Tickets for the flights will be reserved on the first-come-first-serve basis.

The spokesman urged passengers to start booking tickets at the earliest for their convenience.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.