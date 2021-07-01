Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PIA to run two special flights for Doha

Urges passengers to book tickets at the earliest

Posted: Jul 1, 2021



Photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines will operate two special flights for Doha, its spokesperson said Thursday.

The first flight will leave from Islamabad on July 5 and the second on July 12.

These flights will leave for Islamabad from Doha on July 6 and 13, according to the spokesperson.

Tickets for the flights will be reserved on the first-come-first-serve basis.

The spokesman urged passengers to start booking tickets at the earliest for their convenience.

