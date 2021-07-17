Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
PIA to run special flights on Eidul Azha

Additional flights to run from Sunday

Posted: Jul 17, 2021
The Pakistan International Airlines will be operating special flights during the Eidul Azha holidays. The additional flights will be run from July 20 to July 22, a spokesperson of the national carrier said. Boeing 777 aircraft will be used for this purpose. PIA operates four flights from Karachi to Islamabad every day, which will be increased to 14. Six additional flights will be run from Karachi to Lahore. The decision was taken to assist people going back home during the holidays. Earlier this week, Pakistan approved three-day holidays for Eidul Azha from July 20 (Tuesday) to July 22 (Thursday). You can book your tickets on the national carrier's website. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
