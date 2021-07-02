Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PIA to begin special flights for Doha, Bahrain

High-capacity airplanes to be used

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan International Airline has decided to run special flights starting July 3 to bring back Pakistanis stuck abroad. Presently, there are approximately 48,000 Pakistanis stuck in Qatar and Turkey after their flights got cancelled due to the novel coronavirus. According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline has increased its flights and use Boeing airplanes to bring back as many people as possible. "We will begin operations of special flights from July 3." On Saturday, four flights will leave for Doha, while three special airplanes will leave for Bahrain. Two more special flights will be operated in the upcoming week. Boeing 777 will be sent to Gulf countries, the spokesperson said, adding that high-capacity aircraft are being used for flights to and from Bahrain. Tickets for the flights will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can visit the PIA website to book them. Last week, Pakistan decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia by 40%. Passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan. New travel restrictions will come into effect from July 1. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to run special flights starting July 3 to bring back Pakistanis stuck abroad.

Presently, there are approximately 48,000 Pakistanis stuck in Qatar and Turkey after their flights got cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline has increased its flights and use Boeing airplanes to bring back as many people as possible. “We will begin operations of special flights from July 3.”

On Saturday, four flights will leave for Doha, while three special airplanes will leave for Bahrain. Two more special flights will be operated in the upcoming week.

Boeing 777 will be sent to Gulf countries, the spokesperson said, adding that high-capacity aircraft are being used for flights to and from Bahrain.

Tickets for the flights will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can visit the PIA website to book them.

Last week, Pakistan decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia by 40%. Passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan.

New travel restrictions will come into effect from July 1.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bahrain doha PIA special flights
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PIA special flights, PIA flights, Doha and Bahrain, Gulf countries,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric's physical remand extended
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric’s physical remand extended
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.