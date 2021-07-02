PIA to begin special flights for Doha, Bahrain

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to run special flights starting July 3 to bring back Pakistanis stuck abroad.

Presently, there are approximately 48,000 Pakistanis stuck in Qatar and Turkey after their flights got cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline has increased its flights and use Boeing airplanes to bring back as many people as possible. “We will begin operations of special flights from July 3.”

On Saturday, four flights will leave for Doha, while three special airplanes will leave for Bahrain. Two more special flights will be operated in the upcoming week.

Boeing 777 will be sent to Gulf countries, the spokesperson said, adding that high-capacity aircraft are being used for flights to and from Bahrain.

Tickets for the flights will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can visit the PIA website to book them.

Last week, Pakistan decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia by 40%. Passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan.

New travel restrictions will come into effect from July 1.

