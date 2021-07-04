Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes

15 people have been rescued

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the chief of the armed forces said.

So far 15 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.

“Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana said.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.

FaceBook WhatsApp
philippines plane crash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Philippine air crash, airplane crash
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.