Peshawar woman dies after son kicks her out of house

Suspect sent to jail on judicial remand

An elderly woman passed away on the streets after her son kicked her out of his house in Peshawar's Gul Bahar.

According to the police, a video of the woman has been doing rounds on social media for the past two days.

On Monday, the police arrested the suspect under the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021. A Peshawar court has sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The provincial government has formed a special team to investigate the matter.

Last week, Pakistan’s first case under the new law was registered against a son in Bahawalpur. President Arif Alvi issued the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 on May 8. It aims to protect parents from forced eviction by their children.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents will be a punishable offense. Those found guilty may face a prison term of up to one year or fine, or both.

President Alvi issued the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution.

