Peshawar men beat sister for demanding her inheritance

Two Peshawar men, identified as Aftab and Arshad, have been arrested for beating their sister and mother over a property row.

They thrashed their sister after she asked for her share in their father’s house in Amin Colony. The woman has been moved to the hospital.

A video of the men beating the two women had gone viral after which the Peshawar police swung into action.

فیس بک پر ایک ویڈیو اپلوڈ ہوئی ہے جس میں ملزمان کو ایک خاتون پر تشدد کرتے دکھایا گیا ہے



ویڈیو منظر عام پر آنے کے بعد کپیٹل سٹی پولیس نے فوری کارروائی کرتے ہوئے دو ملزمان آفتاب اور ارشد پسران عبدالحنان ساکنان امین کالونی کو حراست میں لے کر حوالات منتقل کر دیا ہے pic.twitter.com/IXDLrIP0BT — KP Police (@KP_Police1) July 3, 2021

A case has been registered against them at the Bhana Mari Police Station.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.