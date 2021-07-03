Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Peshawar men beat sister for demanding her inheritance

They have been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: KP police

Two Peshawar men, identified as Aftab and Arshad, have been arrested for beating their sister and mother over a property row.

They thrashed their sister after she asked for her share in their father’s house in Amin Colony. The woman has been moved to the hospital.

A video of the men beating the two women had gone viral after which the Peshawar police swung into action.

A case has been registered against them at the Bhana Mari Police Station.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

