Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Peshawar law enforcer opens fire at two policemen, kills them

He has been arrested, case registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed by their colleague outside the Dauranpur's quarantine center in Peshawar Monday morning.

CCPO Ahsan Abbas said the three policemen had an argument after which they physically attacked each other. During this, Abbas opened fired at his colleagues and killed them.

The police have arrested the accused murderer.

On the other hand, a CTD officer was killed after unidentified men attacked his vehicle near a Motorway toll plaza.

The CCPO said that the police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain if it was a terrorist attack or fuelled by personal rivalry.

His funeral prayers were offered near the Police Lines road.

Cases have been registered against both attacks.

Peshawar policemen killed
 
Peshawar, two policemen killed, Quarantine center
 

