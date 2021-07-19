Peshawar law enforcer opens fire at two policemen, kills them

He has been arrested, case registered

Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed by their colleague outside the Dauranpur's quarantine center in Peshawar Monday morning.

CCPO Ahsan Abbas said the three policemen had an argument after which they physically attacked each other. During this, Abbas opened fired at his colleagues and killed them.

The police have arrested the accused murderer.

On the other hand, a CTD officer was killed after unidentified men attacked his vehicle near a Motorway toll plaza.

The CCPO said that the police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain if it was a terrorist attack or fuelled by personal rivalry.

His funeral prayers were offered near the Police Lines road.

Cases have been registered against both attacks.

