Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in three areas

KP has so far reported 4,365 Covid-19 cases

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
Photo: KP police/website

The administration in Peshawar has decided to impose a smart lockdown in three areas from July 14 till further orders, according to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner. The smart lockdown will be imposed in Sector 11 in Hayatabad Phase-I, Faisal Colony Road and Gharibabad Road. People from other areas won’t be allowed to enter these localities. “All shops other than those of essential services – pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies and emergency services – shall remain closed,” read the notification. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 4,365 deaths and 139,593 cases. The officials have warned that the country could face a fourth wave of the COVID-19 if the people continue to ignore the SOPs.
