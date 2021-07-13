Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in three areas

The administration in Peshawar has decided to impose a smart lockdown in three areas from July 14 till further orders, according to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner.

The smart lockdown will be imposed in Sector 11 in Hayatabad Phase-I, Faisal Colony Road and Gharibabad Road. People from other areas won’t be allowed to enter these localities.

“All shops other than those of essential services – pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies and emergency services – shall remain closed,” read the notification.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 4,365 deaths and 139,593 cases. The officials have warned that the country could face a fourth wave of the COVID-19 if the people continue to ignore the SOPs.