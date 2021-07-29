Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours

Launched by her friends

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A screenshot of the GoFundMe campaign page to raise money to fight Noor Mukadam's murder case.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised an incredible $36,354 out of a goal of $120,000 to fight Noor Mukadam’s murder case in court.

“Zahir Jaffar comes from an extremely well-connected and wealthy family,” says the plea. “He and his parents have already secured legal representation from the best lawyers in the city, and they have the resources to fight this battle endlessly. We, as friends of Noor, are launching this campaign so that as her family grieves their beautiful daughter, they do not have to carry the additional burden of worrying about how they will afford the legal representation they need for bringing Noor’s killer to justice.”

The 27-year-old was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

The campaign was started on Wednesday by Tariq Ghaffar. As court cases are lengthy the total costs have been calculated to account for multiple stages of litigation.

“All proceeds raised through this platform will be used to directly fight Noor’s case.”

Meanwhile, Zahir Jaffer’s parents published a notice in DAWN newspaper to condole with Noor Mukadam’s parents. It said that they were devastated and grief stricken by the brutal murder and condemned it.


https://epaper.dawn.com/Advt.php?StoryImage=29_07_2021_005_007

