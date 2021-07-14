Patient admitted at Karachi’s Taj Medical Complex dies by suicide

A patient admitted at the Hamdard University Hospital in Karachi’s Taj Medical Complex died by suicide late Tuesday, the police said.

He came to the hospital on July 13 and was under treatment for typhoid and fever. The man hailed from Lasbela, Balochistan.

Before coming to Karachi, he was under treatment at a government-run hospital in Lasbela for eight days.

His uncle, who came with him to Karachi, said he was sleeping when the incident happened. The hospital administration woke him up to inform about his death, he said.

The deceased’s uncle denied reports of excessive billing by the hospital. He said that the hospital administration had asked them for Rs20,000 which they had deposited.

The patient did not have any financial problem, he added. After the admission, his typhoid and other tests were conducted which came negative, his uncle said.