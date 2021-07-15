Pakistanis don’t need attested COVID-19 certificates for UAE travel: embassy

The UAE embassy in Islamabad said Thursday that passengers from Pakistan won’t need an attested COVID-19 certificate to travel to the country.

“The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to UAE,” said the embassy in a Twitter post.

“There is no need for attested COVID-19 vaccine certificate for passengers travelling from Pakistan to UAE,” UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi told Gulf News.

The kingdom suspended the passenger flights from Pakistan in May after a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country. The flights will remain suspended till July 21.