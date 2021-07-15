Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistanis don’t need attested COVID-19 certificates for UAE travel: embassy

Flights to UAE will remain suspended till July 21

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: File

The UAE embassy in Islamabad said Thursday that passengers from Pakistan won’t need an attested COVID-19 certificate to travel to the country. “The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to UAE,” said the embassy in a Twitter post. “There is no need for attested COVID-19 vaccine certificate for passengers travelling from Pakistan to UAE,” UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi told Gulf News. The kingdom suspended the passenger flights from Pakistan in May after a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country. The flights will remain suspended till July 21.
The UAE embassy in Islamabad said Thursday that passengers from Pakistan won’t need an attested COVID-19 certificate to travel to the country.

“The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to UAE,” said the embassy in a Twitter post.

“There is no need for attested COVID-19 vaccine certificate for passengers travelling from Pakistan to UAE,” UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi told Gulf News.

The kingdom suspended the passenger flights from Pakistan in May after a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country. The flights will remain suspended till July 21.

 
