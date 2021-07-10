Get vaccinated by August 31, NCOC tells Pakistanis above 18

The National Command and Operation Centre has asked all Pakistanis to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Multiple cases of the variant have surfaced in Pakistan in the last few days, according to the NCOC. This could lead to a possible fourth wave of the deadly virus.

“Failure to take precautionary measures against the Delta variant can lead to dangerous consequences,” it said in a statement.

With Eidul Azha around the corner, there are fears that the number of cases will increase in the upcoming days. To prevent this, these decisions have been taken:

People above 18 years to get vaccinated before August 31

All private, public sector employees to get inoculated by July 31

Travelers to show vaccination certificate before boarding flights from August 1

Vaccination certificates mandatory for Pakistanis above the age of 31 years travelling up north. The order will apply to people above 18 from August 1.

No hotel bookings without immunisation certificates

Fourth wave

On Friday, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that the early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing.

“Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” he said.

Poor SOP compliance, the spread of variants, including the Delta variant, are the main causes for the rise in cases. The minister has warned that if the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.

PM advises masks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised Pakistanis to wear masks as the country prepares to battle a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus.

“The virus is not the same and it is mutating now,” he said on Thursday. There are variants in different countries such as the South African variant. “The Delta variant is becoming a big problem across the world.”

He appealed to people to exercise caution as cases are going up once again. “There has been an increase in the cases and the Delta variant is entering the country too.”

