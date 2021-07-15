Pakistani woman denied Covid-19 vaccine at Indian hospital

A Pakistani woman was denied the Covid-19 vaccination last week by a private hospital in Kolkata, India.

According to India Today, 30-year-old Saher Qaiser said that the staff at Medica Superspeciality Hospital in Kolkata refused to immunise her. They checked her documents for one and a half hour before sending her back.

The hospital, however, claimed that Qaiser failed to provide full documents as per the requirements of the West Bengal government and that her money was refunded.

Qaiser is married to an Indian man and living in Kolkata for the last seven years. She had registered herself for the Sputnik vaccine on the CoWin app, a platform introduced by the Indian government for the vaccination process.