Pakistani passengers allowed to return home from 26 C-category countries

Permission given till July 31

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has allowed Pakistani nationals from 26 C-category countries to return home till July 31, it announced Monday.

Islamabad had restricted all arrivals from the following C-category countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Uruguay. Any arrivals from these countries required special permission.

The CAA has, however, allowed Pakistani nationals currently in the above-mentioned countries to return home. They can travel to Pakistan without the grant of any special exemption.

These Pakistanis will have to have a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of commencement of their travel to the country, according to the CAA notification.

They will be subject to all other rules and regulations, once they land in the country.

All other arrivals from these 26 countries remain banned, the CAA added.

HOME  
 
 
