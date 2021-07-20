Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistani, European paragliders break world record

They glided at 8,407 meters

Posted: Jul 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A team of European and Pakistani paragliders broke the world record after paragliding on Skardu's Baltoro Glacier Tuesday. The new record was set at 8,407 meters, 350 meters higher than the previous record. World Record Attempt in 🇵🇰 European Paragliders set the world record in #Skardu for paragliding at an altitude of 8,407m Foreign paragliders thanked @GovtofPakistan and #PakArmy for their facilitationEarlier the world record was of 8107m @fawadchaudhry @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/gw0cRo7QyT— Iqra Nasir (@IamIqraNasir) July 20, 2021 The European team landed in Hunza on May 25. They were led by European glider Antoine Jerad. Another team of gliders from the Army School of Physical Training, Kakul joined them. The teams spent the month of June practicing in the mountains of Hunza. The Pakistani team comprised Captain Ahsan, sepoy Qasim, and sepoy Muqeed. All of them completed paragliding on four different mountain peaks ranging between 4,000 meters and 6,000 meters. The European gliders thanked the Pakistan Army and government for facilitating them. The new world record will increase the popularity of Pakistan's northern areas, ISPR DG said.
A team of European and Pakistani paragliders broke the world record after paragliding on Skardu’s Baltoro Glacier Tuesday.

The new record was set at 8,407 meters, 350 meters higher than the previous record.

The European team landed in Hunza on May 25. They were led by European glider Antoine Jerad. Another team of gliders from the Army School of Physical Training, Kakul joined them. The teams spent the month of June practicing in the mountains of Hunza.

The Pakistani team comprised Captain Ahsan, sepoy Qasim, and sepoy Muqeed. All of them completed paragliding on four different mountain peaks ranging between 4,000 meters and 6,000 meters.

The European gliders thanked the Pakistan Army and government for facilitating them. The new world record will increase the popularity of Pakistan’s northern areas, ISPR DG said.

 
