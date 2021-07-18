Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan to run two special trains on Eidul Azha

They will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi

Posted: Jul 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Railways has decided to run two special trains from Karachi and Rawalpindi on Eidul Azha this year. "The first train will leave from Karachi on July 19 [Monday] at 1pm," a Railways spokesperson said. "The train will make stops in Hyderabad, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sangla Hill, Wazirabad and Lal Moosa." It will reach Rawalpindi the next day at around 2:35pm. The second train will leave from Rawalpindi on July 24 at 11am and will reach Karachi's City Station the next day at 1:30pm. Both the trains will comprise economy class coaches. They are being run to assist people going back home during the Eid holidays. The government has announced holidays in the country from July 20 to July 22.
