Pakistan to register foreigners: Sheikh Rasheed

Says allowing to have bank account and SIM

Posted: Jul 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced that it has been decided to register all foreigners in the country.

“During the last 70 years 40,000 to 50,000 foreigners have come to Pakistan and their whereabouts are not known,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said to the media on Thursday. “Afghan foreigners made fake ID cards as well.”

“All visas are being done online and we are allowing them to have bank accounts and SIMs as well,” he added.

“We are looking for a way to open the Torkham border for stranded Pakistanis,” the interior minister said.

When Asked about the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik, the home minister said that the decision of the TLP would be taken by the cabinet.

