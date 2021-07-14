Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan to kick off Kamyab Jawan Programme on July 29

Cheap loans, health cards for poor families

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The federal government has decided to kick off the Kamyab Jawaan Programme across the country on July 29. The inauguration of the initiative will be held at the Islamabad Convention Centre and its preparations will be overlooked by Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. The PM has decided to expedite public welfare projects and Kamyab Jawan is the largest programme with a welfare agenda, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen said in a meeting in Islamabad Wednesday. "It will include housing projects, skill development, cheap loans, and health cards," he said, adding that a plan to pull out four million families from poverty has been devised. Dar pointed out that a budget of billions of rupees has been allocated for the project. "People will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000." The government will provide technical education to one member of each family, he added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The federal government has decided to kick off the Kamyab Jawaan Programme across the country on July 29.

The inauguration of the initiative will be held at the Islamabad Convention Centre and its preparations will be overlooked by Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

The PM has decided to expedite public welfare projects and Kamyab Jawan is the largest programme with a welfare agenda, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen said in a meeting in Islamabad Wednesday.

“It will include housing projects, skill development, cheap loans, and health cards,” he said, adding that a plan to pull out four million families from poverty has been devised.

Dar pointed out that a budget of billions of rupees has been allocated for the project. “People will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000.”

The government will provide technical education to one member of each family, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
kamyab jawan programme
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kamyab Jawaan Programme, islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.