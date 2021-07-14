Pakistan to kick off Kamyab Jawan Programme on July 29

The federal government has decided to kick off the Kamyab Jawaan Programme across the country on July 29.

The inauguration of the initiative will be held at the Islamabad Convention Centre and its preparations will be overlooked by Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

The PM has decided to expedite public welfare projects and Kamyab Jawan is the largest programme with a welfare agenda, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen said in a meeting in Islamabad Wednesday.

“It will include housing projects, skill development, cheap loans, and health cards,” he said, adding that a plan to pull out four million families from poverty has been devised.

Dar pointed out that a budget of billions of rupees has been allocated for the project. “People will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000.”

The government will provide technical education to one member of each family, he added.

