Pakistan to resume international flight operations from July 16

The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed international flight operation to and from Pakistan at 50% capacity from July 16.

“CAA has allowed international flight operations up to 50% of approved Summer 2021 flight schedules for air carriers operating to/from Pakistan,” a notification issued Tuesday stated.

Airline companies have been instructed to follow the following SOPS:

Wide-bodied aircraft: up to 80% seating capacity

Narrow-bodied aircraft: up to 90% seating capacity

It is mandatory for passengers to get tested for the virus 72 hours before boarding the flight. Rapid testing to be conducted at all airports.

On Tuesday, Pakistani nationals from 26 C-category countries were allowed to return home till July 31.

Islamabad had restricted all arrivals from the following C-category countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Uruguay. Any arrivals from these countries required special permission.

