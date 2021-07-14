Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan to resume international flight operations from July 16

50% summer flights to be operated

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed international flight operation to and from Pakistan at 50% capacity from July 16. "CAA has allowed international flight operations up to 50% of approved Summer 2021 flight schedules for air carriers operating to/from Pakistan," a notification issued Tuesday stated. Airline companies have been instructed to follow the following SOPS: Wide-bodied aircraft: up to 80% seating capacity Narrow-bodied aircraft: up to 90% seating capacity It is mandatory for passengers to get tested for the virus 72 hours before boarding the flight. Rapid testing to be conducted at all airports. On Tuesday, Pakistani nationals from 26 C-category countries were allowed to return home till July 31. Islamabad had restricted all arrivals from the following C-category countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Uruguay. Any arrivals from these countries required special permission. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed international flight operation to and from Pakistan at 50% capacity from July 16.

“CAA has allowed international flight operations up to 50% of approved Summer 2021 flight schedules for air carriers operating to/from Pakistan,” a notification issued Tuesday stated.

Airline companies have been instructed to follow the following SOPS:

  • Wide-bodied aircraft: up to 80% seating capacity
  • Narrow-bodied aircraft: up to 90% seating capacity

It is mandatory for passengers to get tested for the virus 72 hours before boarding the flight. Rapid testing to be conducted at all airports.

On Tuesday, Pakistani nationals from 26 C-category countries were allowed to return home till July 31.

Islamabad had restricted all arrivals from the following C-category countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Uruguay. Any arrivals from these countries required special permission.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
caa International flights
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
CAA, pakistan flights, Pakistan international flights
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.