Pakistan requests Afghanistan to review ambassador recall decision

Pakistan has requested the Afghan government to review its decision to recall its ambassador after his daughter was kidnapped and tortured in Islamabad.

“We have shared all the details with Mohammad Haneef Atmar (the Afghan foreign minister),” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while addressing a press conference on Monday. “We know the facts and we are willing to cooperate with the Afghan government. We want to keep our engagement the same, especially since we are in the middle of a peace process,” he remarked.

The daughter of the ambassador was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday. Following this, Afghanistan decided to recall its ambassador Najibullah Alikhel and other senior diplomats from Pakistan.

“We have nothing to hide and an investigation is being conducted into it,” he said. Prime Minister has taken notice and overseeing the entire investigation because he understands the sensitivity of the matter.

Those responsible for this will be unmasked soon and justice will be served. Culprits will be taken to task and the investigation will reach its logical conclusion.

Following the case, Pakistan has beefed up the security of the ambassador and all Afghan consulates across the country, Qureshi shared. “We both share the same values and culture. We have to respect their values.”

Atmar assured us that they will cooperate with us in the investigation, and he thanked the PM for taking prompt notice of the torture, the minister said, adding that they want to send a team to Islamabad to assess the security environment available to the country’s diplomats.

He remarked that they hope to move jointly in the investigation.

The Islamabad IG, on the other hand, said that this was a sensitive case and it was a challenge for the police to determine the facts.

Here is how the investigation unfolded:

>Five dedicated teams comprising members of different agencies were formed.

>Over 350 officers are working on the case.

>More than 300 cameras were analysed, including CCTV cameras and spy cameras.

>Officers watched over 700 hours of recording.

>More than 220 people have been interviewed.

Tracing the route

We have determined the route taken by the woman, the Islamabad IG shared.

She left the house on foot, then hired a taxi near Rana Market, and then she went to Khadda Market to buy a gift. The police then identified the first taxi driver.

Second, she took another taxi from Khadda Market to Rawalpindi’s Saddar. He took Rs600 from her. This is reportedly where she was assaulted. She claimed that a man entered the taxi and attacked her. The police were able to trace three owners of the car.

Then, a third taxi was hired which took her from Saddar to Daman-e-Koh. The driver charged her Rs700.

A fourth taxi is invovled too. The man picked her up from Daman-e-Koh and drops her at F-9 Park. Before this, the vehicle went to F-6. She told the driver that she wants to make a phone call but she wasn’t able to. She then went to the park and called someone in the embassy who came to pick her up.

This entire track has been identified using human and technical intelligence. All the drivers have verified this.

