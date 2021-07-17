Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistan reopens Chaman border for pedestrians

Trade trades still stuck

Posted: Jul 17, 2021
Posted: Jul 17, 2021

Pakistan has reopened its border with Afghanistan in Chaman briefly to allow stranded people from both countries return home.

The decision was taken for people crossing the border on foot. Hundreds of women, children, and patients were stuck on both sides after the border was closed earlier this week.

Pakistan closed the Friendship Gate indefinitely after Taliban forces claimed they had captured the border crossing of Spin Boldak and Wesh area.

According to officials, on Saturday, the government contacted the Afghan Taliban and temporarily opened the Chaman Pak-Afghan border for pedestrians in a “spirit of goodwill”.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with Afghan transit goods and other items were, however, not allowed to cross the border.

On Thursday, Pakistan border guards used tear gas to disperse hundreds of people who tried to storm the border crossing with Afghanistan.

