Pakistan rejects inclusion in Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

Pakistan has rejected its inclusion in the Child Soldiers Prevention Act List published in the US State Department’s 2021 Annual Trafficking in Persons report.

No state institution was consulted by the US ahead of the publication of the “baseless” and “unsubstantiated” report, the Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan is committed to fighting the issue of Trafficking in Persons both at the national and international levels, according to the statement.

It has taken a range of legislative and administrative actions over the last one year, including the approval of rules under the domestic Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Acts in the National Action Plan 2021-25.

“Pakistan has been voluntarily submitting information for the TIP Report to the US Government since 2007 and has actively worked on implementing the practicable recommendations of these reports,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office called upon the US authorities to review the “baseless assertions” made in the report.

It said it expected the sharing of “credible information” on cases involving trafficking as well as those concerning allegations pertaining to support to armed groups using child soldiers.

Other countries added on the list include Turkey, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

