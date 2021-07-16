Pakistan rejects allegations of PAF threatening Afghan forces

Pakistan has rejected Afghanistan’s claims of the Pakistan Airforce providing ‘close air support’ to the Taliban in some areas of the landlocked country.

“PAF issued an official warning to the Afghan Army that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled,” Afghanistan vice-president Amrullah Saleh tweeted Friday.

Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 15, 2021

Responding to the assertions, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that such statements undermine Pakistan’s sincere efforts to play its part in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution.

“The Afghan side conveyed to Pakistan its intention of carrying out air operation inside its territory opposite Chaman Sector of Pakistan,” the FO said in a statement.

“Pakistan responded positively to Afghan Government’s right to act in its territory.”

In spite of very close border operations normally not acceded to by internationally accepted procedures, Pakistan took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard its own troops and population, it added.

“However, as alleged by the Afghan Vice President, Pakistan Air Force never communicated anything to the Afghan Air Force.”

The Taliban said Wednesday they captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal.

“The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar,” Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

The Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops.

Since then, the insurgents have captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The FO said it is important that at this critical juncture, all energies are focused on achieving an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

“We remain committed to peace in Afghanistan and shall continue to endeavour towards this end irrespective of the detractors.”

