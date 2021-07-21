Pakistan receives new doses of Pfizer, Sinopharm vaccines

Pakistan received new doses of the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

“Another consignment of 0.7 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived tonight [July 20] in Pakistan from Beijing and [has been] handed over to the health ministry,” an NDMA spokesperson said.

A tranche of Pfizer vaccines reached the country early Wednesday morning too.

The NDMA procured nine million coronavirus vaccine doses in June and 10.62 million doses in July (up to 19 July) to ensure the national immunisation campaign was running smoothly.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca via the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme.

Vaccination in Pakistan

Pakistan is vaccinating over 500,000 people every day.

“This is a record but the number is still less,” NCOC chief Asad Umar said in a press conference recently. “We have the capacity to vaccinate more people every day.”

The government has urged people to get immunised as soon as possible as the Delta variant cases rise in the country. People vaccinated against the virus have a seven times less chance of catching the variant, Umar said.

Vaccination centres across the country, except Sindh, will stay closed on only the first day of Eid. Inoculation will resume on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the infection rate of the virus increased above 5% in the country. The district administrations have started imposing smart lockdowns in multiple cities.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.