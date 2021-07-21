Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan receives new doses of Pfizer, Sinopharm vaccines

They have been handed to the health ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistan received new doses of the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. "Another consignment of 0.7 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived tonight [July 20] in Pakistan from Beijing and [has been] handed over to the health ministry," an NDMA spokesperson said. A tranche of Pfizer vaccines reached the country early Wednesday morning too. The NDMA procured nine million coronavirus vaccine doses in June and 10.62 million doses in July (up to 19 July) to ensure the national immunisation campaign was running smoothly. Earlier this month, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca via the World Health Organisation's COVAX programme. Vaccination in Pakistan Pakistan is vaccinating over 500,000 people every day. “This is a record but the number is still less,” NCOC chief Asad Umar said in a press conference recently. “We have the capacity to vaccinate more people every day.” The government has urged people to get immunised as soon as possible as the Delta variant cases rise in the country. People vaccinated against the virus have a seven times less chance of catching the variant, Umar said. Vaccination centres across the country, except Sindh, will stay closed on only the first day of Eid. Inoculation will resume on Thursday. On Wednesday, the infection rate of the virus increased above 5% in the country. The district administrations have started imposing smart lockdowns in multiple cities. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan received new doses of the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

“Another consignment of 0.7 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived tonight [July 20] in Pakistan from Beijing and [has been] handed over to the health ministry,” an NDMA spokesperson said.

A tranche of Pfizer vaccines reached the country early Wednesday morning too.

The NDMA procured nine million coronavirus vaccine doses in June and 10.62 million doses in July (up to 19 July) to ensure the national immunisation campaign was running smoothly.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca via the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme.

Vaccination in Pakistan

Pakistan is vaccinating over 500,000 people every day.

“This is a record but the number is still less,” NCOC chief Asad Umar said in a press conference recently. “We have the capacity to vaccinate more people every day.”

The government has urged people to get immunised as soon as possible as the Delta variant cases rise in the country. People vaccinated against the virus have a seven times less chance of catching the variant, Umar said.

Vaccination centres across the country, except Sindh, will stay closed on only the first day of Eid. Inoculation will resume on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the infection rate of the virus increased above 5% in the country. The district administrations have started imposing smart lockdowns in multiple cities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus government updates vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pfizer, Sinopharm, new vaccine doses in pakistan, Pakistan coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.