Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine on Friday, Planning Minister Asad Umar confirmed.

The vaccine will be “particularly used on those who have to travel for work or study to countries that are only accepting certain vaccines,” said Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.

On June 29, the Biden administration announced donation of doses to Pakistan.

“The vaccine shots will come through World Health Organization’s COVAX programme,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The COVAX programme seeks to provide vaccines to countries across the world.

Pakistan recently received a tranche of the Pfizer vaccine as well.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are supposed to be highly effective against coronavirus variants identified in India, according to a new research by US scientists.

Both vaccines are mRNA in nature, which means two shots three to four weeks apart.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 21 days apart

Moderna

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 28 days apart

Pakistan began its national vaccination programme in February 2021. So far, more than three million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Fourth wave of infections

Last week, Umar warned that Pakistan may be hit by a fourth wave of virus infections if people stopped being cautious.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” he tweeted.

Umar advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 34 people died from the deadly virus and 1,400 new cases were reported countrywide. The virus positivity ratio has dropped to 2.91%.

