Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan receives 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

They are coming via WHO's COVAX facility

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Pakistan has received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca via the World Health Organisation's COVAX facility, according to the National Health Ministry. A private airplane carrying the doses landed at the Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. The WHO's COVAX programme seeks to provide vaccines to countries across the world. Last month, the United States sent 2.5 million Moderna doses to Pakistan which were used on those who had to travel for work or study to countries that were only accepting certain vaccines. A tranche of Pfizer and Chinese vaccines reached the country this month too. Earlier, the Pakistan Health Ministry issued guidelines for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which said that people below 40 years should not get the shot. The national health ministry recommended the shot for: People over 40 years Those with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and other stable chronic disordersThose with mild COVID-19 once the isolation period is completeThose with severe COVID-19 once they become stable Chronically immunosuppressed people, though efficacy may be lower The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has two doses which will be given 12 weeks apart. Vaccination in Pakistan On Friday, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said that for the past four days Pakistan was vaccinating over 500,000 people every day. "This is a record but the number is still less," he pointed out. "We have the capacity to vaccinate more people every day." The government has urged people to get immunised as soon as possible as the Delta variant cases rise in the country. People vaccinated against the virus have a seven times less chance of catching the variant, Umar said. So far, 20 million people across the country have been vaccinated, the minister revealed. “There are still 125 million people above the age of 18 years who are yet to be inoculated.” On Friday, the infection rate of the virus increased to 6.1% in the country. The district administrations have started imposing smart lockdowns in multiple cities. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan has received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca via the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility, according to the National Health Ministry.

A private airplane carrying the doses landed at the Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. The WHO’s COVAX programme seeks to provide vaccines to countries across the world.

Last month, the United States sent 2.5 million Moderna doses to Pakistan which were used on those who had to travel for work or study to countries that were only accepting certain vaccines.

A tranche of Pfizer and Chinese vaccines reached the country this month too.

Earlier, the Pakistan Health Ministry issued guidelines for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which said that people below 40 years should not get the shot.

The national health ministry recommended the shot for:

  • People over 40 years
  • Those with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and other stable chronic disorders
  • Those with mild COVID-19 once the isolation period is complete
  • Those with severe COVID-19 once they become stable
  • Chronically immunosuppressed people, though efficacy may be lower

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has two doses which will be given 12 weeks apart.

Vaccination in Pakistan

On Friday, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said that for the past four days Pakistan was vaccinating over 500,000 people every day.

“This is a record but the number is still less,” he pointed out. “We have the capacity to vaccinate more people every day.”

The government has urged people to get immunised as soon as possible as the Delta variant cases rise in the country. People vaccinated against the virus have a seven times less chance of catching the variant, Umar said.

So far, 20 million people across the country have been vaccinated, the minister revealed. “There are still 125 million people above the age of 18 years who are yet to be inoculated.”

On Friday, the infection rate of the virus increased to 6.1% in the country. The district administrations have started imposing smart lockdowns in multiple cities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
AstraZeneca Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
AstraZeneca vaccine, coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus vaccine, covid-19
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.