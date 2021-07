The Pakistan Railways will be running a tourist train in Balochistan from July 3.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the new trains will run twice a week between the Bostan and Kolpur railway stations. A ride will cost around Rs50.

This special train will have stops in Beleli, Kuchlak, Bostan, Quetta, Saryab, Spezand, and Kolpur.

The new initiative has been taken to promote tourism in the province.

