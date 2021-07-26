Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan Psychiatric Society: substandard mental health centres prey on public

Noor Mukadam's alleged murderer 'trained' at one such centre

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Noor Mukadam was murdered in Islamabad last week on the night before Eid.

The Pakistan Psychiatric Society has warned that “unregulated, unsupervised” mental health centres all over the country are “preying” on the unsuspecting public, charging huge sums of money for “substandard” and sometimes “dangerous” services with the alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam receiving his ‘training’ at one such place and working as a ‘counselor’.

The society ethically did not name Therapy Works or Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested for the murder of Noor Mukadam last week.

“The critical shortage of qualified mental health providers, including psychiatrists, has not only deprived our population of quality, evidence-based mental health services,” it said in a press statement July 23. “[I]t has allowed the mushroom growth of unregulated, unsupervised centers…”

At the same time the society urged the public, law enforcement, policy makers, law makers, key members of civil society and the armed forces to keep these points in mind:

  1. It has been reported that the alleged murderer had a history of substance abuse and may have suffered from mental health problems. “It is important to remember that the vast majority of people with mental health issues do NOT commit crimes.”
  2. “It is, therefore, essential that this terrible crime is not allowed to add to the already enormous stigma faced by patients with mental illness and their families in Pakistan. People with mental health problems (including those who commit crimes) need appropriate assessment by qualified professionals and, if needed, treatment and rehabilitation.
    We would urge the provincial governments as well as the government of Pakistan to direct all media (including print, broadcast and digital media) through their regulatory bodies such as PEMRA to avoid sensationalising this tragic incident. Such sensational and irresponsible reporting can lead to ‘secondary’ trauma for viewers and worsen existing mental health problems for those already suffering.”

    The society went on to say that provincial governments should direct their respective media departments to begin airing promotional messages that destigmatise mental illness and advise anyone suffering from mental or emotional symptoms to seek help at a nearby government facility or Department of Psychiatry. “These are located in all major cities and are affiliated with medical colleges and universities. Reliable, ethical, qualified professionals, including psychiatrists and psychologists, are available around the clock to help. Virtual/Telemedicine services are also available for those able to visit in person.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
noor mukadam noor mukadam case noor mukadam murder Zahir Jaffer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Noor Mukadam murder, Zahir Jaffer arrest
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI takes leads on majority seats
AJK Elections 2021: PTI takes leads on majority seats
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.