Pakistan Psychiatric Society: substandard mental health centres prey on public

Noor Mukadam's alleged murderer 'trained' at one such centre
The Pakistan Psychiatric Society has warned that “unregulated, unsupervised” mental health centres all over the country are “preying” on the unsuspecting public, charging huge sums of money for “substandard” and sometimes “dangerous” services with the alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam receiving his ‘training’ at one such place and working as a ‘counselor’.
The society ethically did not name Therapy Works or Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested for the murder of Noor Mukadam last week.
“The critical shortage of qualified mental health providers, including psychiatrists, has not only deprived our population of quality, evidence-based mental health services,” it said in a press statement July 23. “[I]t has allowed the mushroom growth of unregulated, unsupervised centers…”
At the same time the society urged the public, law enforcement, policy makers, law makers, key members of civil society and the armed forces to keep these points in mind: