Pakistan Psychiatric Society: substandard mental health centres prey on public

The Pakistan Psychiatric Society has warned that “unregulated, unsupervised” mental health centres all over the country are “preying” on the unsuspecting public, charging huge sums of money for “substandard” and sometimes “dangerous” services with the alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam receiving his ‘training’ at one such place and working as a ‘counselor’.



The society ethically did not name Therapy Works or Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested for the murder of Noor Mukadam last week.



“The critical shortage of qualified mental health providers, including psychiatrists, has not only deprived our population of quality, evidence-based mental health services,” it said in a press statement July 23. “[I]t has allowed the mushroom growth of unregulated, unsupervised centers…”



At the same time the society urged the public, law enforcement, policy makers, law makers, key members of civil society and the armed forces to keep these points in mind:

It has been reported that the alleged murderer had a history of substance abuse and may have suffered from mental health problems. “It is important to remember that the vast majority of people with mental health issues do NOT commit crimes.” “It is, therefore, essential that this terrible crime is not allowed to add to the already enormous stigma faced by patients with mental illness and their families in Pakistan. People with mental health problems (including those who commit crimes) need appropriate assessment by qualified professionals and, if needed, treatment and rehabilitation.

We would urge the provincial governments as well as the government of Pakistan to direct all media (including print, broadcast and digital media) through their regulatory bodies such as PEMRA to avoid sensationalising this tragic incident. Such sensational and irresponsible reporting can lead to ‘secondary’ trauma for viewers and worsen existing mental health problems for those already suffering.”



The society went on to say that provincial governments should direct their respective media departments to begin airing promotional messages that destigmatise mental illness and advise anyone suffering from mental or emotional symptoms to seek help at a nearby government facility or Department of Psychiatry. “These are located in all major cities and are affiliated with medical colleges and universities. Reliable, ethical, qualified professionals, including psychiatrists and psychologists, are available around the clock to help. Virtual/Telemedicine services are also available for those able to visit in person.”



