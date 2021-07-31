Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan petrol price increased to Rs119.8 per litre

Price to be implemented from August 1

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Pakistan has increased the price of petrol by Rs1.71 and it now costs Rs119.8 per litre. It will be implemented from August 1, Sunday.

The previous price was Rs118.09 per litre.

There has been no change in the price of high-speed diesel and light diesel oil and they still cost Rs116.53 and Rs84.67 per litre, respectively.

Kerosene price has been increased by Rs0.35, taking it to Rs87.49 per litre.

On July 30, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Friday an Rs1.71 per litre increase in the price of petrol. The regulator proposed a hike of Rs2.27 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel, according to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. OGRA submits its proposals to PM Imran Khan who takes the final decision then.

