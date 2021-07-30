Pakistan not siding with any group in Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is not siding with any group in Afghanistan.

We want to create an atmosphere where all groups in Afghanistan are able to work together and form an inclusive government. “No one group in Afghanistan is in a position to capture the whole of Afghanistan,” he said.

Pakistan’s leadership is very clear about Afghanistan, he said while addressing an event organised by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad on Friday.

“We want peace in Afghanistan because the greater idea of Pakistan’s future economy revolves around a stable Afghanistan,” he remarked.

The idea is to open to Central Asia. Pakistan wants strong communication linkage with Central Asia, Chaudhry said.

