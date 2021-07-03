Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays

Asks them to resolve issues till July 8

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority has issued notices to multiple international airlines over delays in flights to and from Pakistan. Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines and flydubai are some of the companies that have been served notices. The airlines have been instructed to ensure speedy operations and accommodation of passengers, a CAA spokesperson said. "The companies have been given a deadline of July 8 to resolve all issues with passengers." More than 48,000 Pakistanis are presently stuck in Qatar and Turkey due to booking cancellations and flight delays. On Friday, the Pakistan International Airline decided to run special flights for Bahrain and Doha from today (Saturday). It has increased its flights and been using Boeing aircraft to bring back as many people as possible. On Saturday, four flights will leave for Doha, while three special planes will leave for Bahrain. Two more special flights will be operated next week. A Boeing 777 plane will be sent to Gulf countries, the spokesperson said, adding that the high-capacity aircraft are being used for flights to and from Bahrain. Tickets for the flights will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can visit the PIA website to book them.
The Civil Aviation Authority has issued notices to multiple international airlines over delays in flights to and from Pakistan.

Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines and flydubai are some of the companies that have been served notices.

The airlines have been instructed to ensure speedy operations and accommodation of passengers, a CAA spokesperson said. “The companies have been given a deadline of July 8 to resolve all issues with passengers.”

More than 48,000 Pakistanis are presently stuck in Qatar and Turkey due to booking cancellations and flight delays.

On Friday, the Pakistan International Airline decided to run special flights for Bahrain and Doha from today (Saturday). It has increased its flights and been using Boeing aircraft to bring back as many people as possible.

On Saturday, four flights will leave for Doha, while three special planes will leave for Bahrain. Two more special flights will be operated next week.

A Boeing 777 plane will be sent to Gulf countries, the spokesperson said, adding that the high-capacity aircraft are being used for flights to and from Bahrain.

Tickets for the flights will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can visit the PIA website to book them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
