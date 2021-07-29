Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan is not responsible for Taliban attacks after US troop withdrawal: PM Imran

Says solution to Afghan problem is not military but political

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan is not responsible for Taliban operations after the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

“First of all, what the Taliban are doing and what they are not has nothing to do with us," he said. "You should ask the Taliban yourself because we are neither responsible for them and nor are we their spokespersons.” He was speaking to a delegation of the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad.

The US and Nato in Afghanistan formally transferred control in July as the military mission wound up after a 20-year war.

“Now you have to choose. Should you continue to try to find a military solution to this problem like the United States, or form a government after a political agreement between the Taliban and the government. We only want peace in Afghanistan and we are only interested in peace.”

Imran Khan said that all future strategies by Pakistan depend on peace in Afghanistan. Our government has the full support of the military that the solution to the Afghan problem is not military but political, he said.

Pakistan has worked hard to persuade the Taliban to negotiate with the United States and Afghan government, and no other country in the region can claim to have made as much effort as Pakistan, he said.

He said that Pakistan's efforts were also supported by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. Unfortunately, there is a misconception in Afghanistan that Pakistan is controlled by the military, the PM said. This is a complete lie and propaganda spread by India, he added.

The premier said Pakistan wants peace with India but RSS India does not want peace in return.

“Muslims and other minorities are being mistreated in Occupied Kashmir and this is the biggest hurdle to talks with India and it cannot take place until the August 5 measures are withdrawn and Kashmir's special status is restored.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.