Pakistan is not responsible for Taliban attacks after US troop withdrawal: PM Imran

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan is not responsible for Taliban operations after the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

“First of all, what the Taliban are doing and what they are not has nothing to do with us," he said. "You should ask the Taliban yourself because we are neither responsible for them and nor are we their spokespersons.” He was speaking to a delegation of the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad.



The US and Nato in Afghanistan formally transferred control in July as the military mission wound up after a 20-year war.

“Now you have to choose. Should you continue to try to find a military solution to this problem like the United States, or form a government after a political agreement between the Taliban and the government. We only want peace in Afghanistan and we are only interested in peace.”

Imran Khan said that all future strategies by Pakistan depend on peace in Afghanistan. Our government has the full support of the military that the solution to the Afghan problem is not military but political, he said.

Pakistan has worked hard to persuade the Taliban to negotiate with the United States and Afghan government, and no other country in the region can claim to have made as much effort as Pakistan, he said.

He said that Pakistan's efforts were also supported by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. Unfortunately, there is a misconception in Afghanistan that Pakistan is controlled by the military, the PM said. This is a complete lie and propaganda spread by India, he added.

The premier said Pakistan wants peace with India but RSS India does not want peace in return.

“Muslims and other minorities are being mistreated in Occupied Kashmir and this is the biggest hurdle to talks with India and it cannot take place until the August 5 measures are withdrawn and Kashmir's special status is restored.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.