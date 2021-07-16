Pakistan does not support any group in Afghanistan: ISI DG

Pakistan does not support any group in Afghanistan, Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed has said.

Hameed, while speaking to Geo News on Friday, said Pakistan believes only a political solution can bring peace to its neighbouring country.

Denying allegations by the Afghan government regarding Pakistan’s infiltration in the country, Lt Hameed claimed that it’s actually the other way round.

Peace in Afghanistan is favourable for all its neighbours, including Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected claims of the Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh that the Pakistan Air Force was providing “close air support” to the Taliban in some areas of the country.

“PAF issued an official warning to the Afghan Army that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled,” Saleh had tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also termed Afghanistan’s allegations “unfair and disappointing” while speaking at the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent Friday. “Let me assure you that Pakistan will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan,” he said.

The premier remarked that no country has played a role like Pakistan did to bring the Taliban to the table for dialogue. “We have made every effort, short of taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to get them on the dialogue table and to have a peaceful settlement [in Afghanistan].”

It is really disappointing when allegations are made against us.

