Pakistan denounces ‘unwarranted’ Indian remarks on Afghan ambassador case

Pakistan has denounced the “gratuitous and unwarranted” remarks made by Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

“India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagchi claimed that the kidnapping of a diplomat’s daughter was “very shocking”, adding that Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is “stooping to a new low”.

He remarked, “since the Pakistan interior minister has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low.”

In response, the foreign office said that “India’s malicious smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and independent organizations, including EU DisinfoLab, have established India’s credentials as a purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.”

The statement said that Indian propaganda machinery against Pakistan is “active” and it has been sharing “fake pictures” of the Ambassador’s daughter. “It is unfortunate that India used such an incident to peddle false narrative against Pakistan.”

Pakistan remains “determined to push back against unabated Indian machinations and also to draw attention towards India’s role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process,” the statement added.

Afghan ambassador’s daughter kidnapped

The daughter of Envoy Najibullah Alikhel was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemned the heinous act and expressed “its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

Later in the day, in a series of tweets, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the PM has ordered the arrest of the kidnappers within 48 hours. “Utilise all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad.”

Alikhel’s daughter was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles.

The medical report, which is available with SAMAA Digital, says that the 26-year-old was kidnapped around 1:45pm and released at 7pm. There were marks of ropes on her wrist and ankles and swelling.