Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan condemns India’s spying operations against PM Imran, global leaders

Modi govt used Israeli spyware to hack the premier’s phone

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021

A woman checks the website of Israel-made Pegasus spyware at an office in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on July 21, 2021. Photo: AFP

Pakistan has strongly condemned India’s use of Israeli spyware Pegasus to conduct spying operations against notable personalities, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An investigation published by 17 media organisations last week revealed India was one of the countries using the spyware to attempt and successfully hack smartphones of government officials, journalists, and human rights activists around the world.

“We have noted with serious concern recent international media reports exposing Indian government’s organised spying operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using an Israeli origin spyware,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms India’s state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour.”

The FO said Pakistan is closely following the revelations and intends to bring the Indian abuses to the attention of appropriate global platforms. It called on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the matter and hold the Indian perpetrators to account.

Israel’s NSO Group and its Pegasus malware have been in the headlines since at least 2016, when researchers accused it of helping spy on a dissident in the United Arab Emirates.

The recent revelations raise privacy and rights concerns, and reveal the far-reaching extent to which the private Israeli company’s software may be being misused by its clients internationally.

The extent of the use of Pegasus was reported by The Washington Post, the Guardian, Le Monde, and other news outlets who collaborated on an investigation into a data leak.

The leak was of a list of more than 50,000 smartphone numbers believed to have been identified as people of interest by clients of NSO since 2016, the media outlets said.

