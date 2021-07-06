Pakistan-China partnership is an anchor for peace, progress: PM Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan and China are iron brothers and we support each other on issues of our respective core interests, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Tuesday.

"In an era of complex and profound changes at the global and regional levels, our all-weather strategic partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress, and prosperity," he said while virtually addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit.

He shared that this year marks the 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. "We will celebrate it in a befitting manner."

We hope the year 2021 brings new vigor and vitality to our time-tested friendship. "We must join hands to advance the noble cause of peace and development, welfare, and building a community of shared future for all humanity."

The two countries hope to turn CPEC into green CPEC. "We want to focus on abiding friendship with China for shared prosperity and common development."

The PM remarked that it's important to discuss the role of political parties in advancing the wellbeing of people. "The CPC ignited the spirit of the Chinese nation and encouraged them to wage an epic struggle for liberation from foreign occupation."

Chairman Mao Zedong guided the people in reclaiming national dignity, self-pride, self-respect, and China's rightful place in the world, PM Khan said. "For decades, the CPC spirit instilled new vigor and hope beyond China's borders. It inspired people of the colonised nations and contributed to the end of colonialism."

CPC's astonishing success rests in the people-centric approach of its inclusive development philosophy. It remained committed to serving the people and prioritising their well-being and interests. Its achievements of all-round national development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption campaign, and nation-building are truly remarkable. We hope to emulate the same in Pakistan.

He said that CPC opened new vistas for thought for political parties across the world. It has proven that the attainment of political power is primarily meant for bringing transformation. "Indeed, political parties can only enjoy public support and legitimacy if they continue to serve the people selflessly."

President Xi Jinping's leadership played a pivotal role in China's transformation and continued rise. China has eliminated extreme poverty and is working on building a moderate, prosperous society. "Pakistan supports China's effort to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve the international order."

President Xi's vision of shared prosperity through BRI has made a major impact on global sustainable development thus proving his credentials as a world statesman. Under his stewardship, China has achieved major success in the people's war against Covid-19, and his declaration of making the vaccine a global public good is reflective of his compassion and fairness.

CPC's mission of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and PTI's vision of a 'New Pakistan' reflect the respective aspiration of the people of the two countries. "I formed the PTI 25 years ago on the principles of accountability, transparency, meritocracy, Islamic welfare and break the vicious cycle of elite capture, corruption, and nepotism."

PTI remains committed to its original mission of establishing rule of law, setting up a society that is humane and has compassion. "Today, the

Ehsaas programme is one of the leading social protection programmes in Asia."

Pakistan is also working to counter environmental degradation and reversing biodiversity loss. We are willing to contribute more and protect our invaluable planet and heal it from centuries of neglect, the PM added.