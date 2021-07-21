Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha with animal sacrifice, special prayers

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha Wednesday morning with congregational Eid prayers and animal sacrifice.

Prayers were offered for the end of the coronavirus and the prosperity of Pakistan. People were told to ensure precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing were followed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi prayed for the growth and success of the country and encouraged people to follow coronavirus SOPs while performing their religious obligations.

“On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I congratulate the entire Pakistani nation and the world of Islam. And I pray to God Almighty to accept the worships and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the entire Islamic nation. Amen,” the PM said.

He added that sacrifice is not just the name of slaughtering an animal but sacrificing one’s own desires for the attainment of lofty goals. It does not allow one to deviate from the right path even in difficult situations.

President Alvi, on the other hand, tweeted: “May Allah forgive us, may He unite us, and may He rid us of Covid.”

SOP compliance on Eid

Health experts across the country have warned that violations of coronavirus SOPs can take the country towards the fourth wave of infections.

Big cities across the country such as Karachi and Lahore have reported cases of the deadly Delta variant. The new strain, which was first detected in India, is highly transmissible.

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, the best way to defeat the virus is vaccination. Pakistan is inoculating over 500,000 people every day.

The NCOC has closed immunisation centres on the first day of Eid, Wednesday. Vaccination will resume on Thursday.

Here are the Eidul Azha SOPs announced by the National Command and Operation Centre:

Religious leaders told to encourage collective qurbani

Administration to ensure effective management for waste disposal

Provinces to initiate awareness campaigns to educate masses on the spread of the virus during meat distribution

Skin/hide of sacrificed animals not to be given to banned organisations

No qurbani allowed at home/residential areas

Minimum persons allowed at the qurbani site

Pakistan has reported 939 new cases and 40 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

