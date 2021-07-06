Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner

Neelam Riaz wants her daughter to become an athlete

A clip of a Pakistani athlete Neelam Riaz's adorable daughter helping her mother out during a workout session has gone viral. The toddler can be seen taking a fan towards her mother and blowing air, while the athlete pulled weights with her leg.

The seven-time national champion spoke about their relation on Samaa TV programme Naya Din.

The athlete said her daughter caught her unawares, adding that she hopes that her daughter becomes an athlete too.

Neelam mentioned that her toddler, Zarmeen, also copies her workout routine at times.