Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan achieves target of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per day

Development comes as early signs of fourth wave start showing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has successfully achieved the target of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per day, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday.

The country achieved the target on Monday, said Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.

The pace will be increase further, according to the minister.

On Monday, PM’s aide on health Dr. Faisal Sultan said inoculation is the only way to protect the population from the deadly virus.

Fourth wave

Last week, Umar warned that the early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave had started showing.

“Two weeks ago, I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave,” he said. “Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting.”

Poor SOP compliance, the spread of variants, including the Delta variant, are the main causes for the rise in coronavirus infections, according to the NCOC chief.

