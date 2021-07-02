Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Opposition hints at return of Afghan refugees

Posted: Jul 2, 2021
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The decision to not give the US bases in Pakistan was first taken in 2012, Opposition leaders claimed in a meeting of the National Security Council Thursday. They said that the idea is not a PTI original. It was decided back in 2012 that Afghanistan would solve issues on its own and Pakistan would stand by it for whatever decision it took. The Opposition pointed out that a major issue in the coming days would be the arrival of Afghan refugees. They should not be denied the right to come back, but it is necessary that the world know that this is a global issue and not just Pakistan's responsibility, the leaders said. The National Security Council met to discuss three issues, which included Kashmir, India's role, and internal security. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
