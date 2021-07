Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man was killed and two injured in an explosion inside a diesel tank in Karachi's Baldia Yusuf Goth Monday afternoon.

According to the police, repairs were underway inside the tank when it blasted off.

The body and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital. The police have cordoned off the site and begun investigations.

