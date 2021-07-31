Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

One killed in firing at Peshawar shopping plaza

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

A person was killed and another injured after two groups opened fire at each other in Peshawar's Saddar shopping plaza Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, a fight broke out between the groups over a power connection. The body and injured people have been moved to the hospital.

After the attack, shopkeepers and customers in the plaza took to the streets in protest and blocked the road for traffic.

The police have reached the site and are trying to disperse the crowd.

