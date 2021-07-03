Okara man kills neighbour’s children for ‘stopping him from visiting’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man has been accused of murdering his neighbour's two children following an argument with their father, the Okara police said Saturday.

Two suspects, identified as Tanveer Ahmed and Nauman, have been accused of kidnapping the two children when they were returning from a madrassa, murdering them, and disposing of their bodies in a river. They have been arrested.

CCTV footage showed the two men offering a ride to the children and taking them somewhere.

City Circle DSP claimed that the suspects have confessed too. Nauman had a fight with the father of the children a week ago, he said.

The father told the police that he didn't any enmity with the suspects. "We had an argument and I told them to stop coming to my house," he shared.

Police teams are searching for the bodies of the children.

