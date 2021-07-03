Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Okara man kills neighbour’s children for ‘stopping him from visiting’

Two suspects arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A man has been accused of murdering his neighbour's two children following an argument with their father, the Okara police said Saturday.

Two suspects, identified as Tanveer Ahmed and Nauman, have been accused of kidnapping the two children when they were returning from a madrassa, murdering them, and disposing of their bodies in a river. They have been arrested.

CCTV footage showed the two men offering a ride to the children and taking them somewhere.

City Circle DSP claimed that the suspects have confessed too. Nauman had a fight with the father of the children a week ago, he said.

The father told the police that he didn't any enmity with the suspects. "We had an argument and I told them to stop coming to my house," he shared.

Police teams are searching for the bodies of the children.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
okara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.