Oil spill threat as cargo ship stuck near Karachi’s Sea View

The Karachi Port Trust has decided to lay down a fence boom around the cargo ship stuck near Karachi’s Sea View since Wednesday, July 21.

“In the worst-case scenario, if the ship breaks down, the fence will prevent the oil from spilling into the ocean,” a KPT spokesperson said. A fence boom is a non-absorbent fence-like spill containment structure that contains oil spills on the water’s surface.

The ship is carrying hundreds of tonnes of diesel and containers, the official revealed. Tong 77 departed from the Chennai port for Istanbul. On July 18, it stopped in Karachi for staff changes.

The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres away from Sea View.

On Friday, KPT officials reviewed the measures that need to be taken to avoid damage to the environment. According to experts, it needs at least 500,000 litres of diesel to reach Turkey.

KPT and law enforcement agencies have been monitoring Tong 77.

A large number of people, on the other hand, crowded at Sea View to see the ship stranded on the shore.

Research shows oil spills can be very harmful to sea animals such as fish, marine birds, sea turtles, and shellfish.

